West Midlands Pensioner first to have COVID19 vaccine

December 8, 2020
90-year-old grandmother Margaret Keenan has become the first patient in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 jab following its clinical approval as the NHS launched its biggest ever vaccine campaign 

