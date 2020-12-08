Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a woman whose body was found in the water in Ilfracombe harbour

Police were notified by the coastguard about the discovery at around 9.20am on Sunday. Sadly the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her identity is currently unknown and enquiries are underway to identify her.

CCTV footage shows the woman walking alone onto the jetty at around 8.10am, before removing her coat and walking down the harbour steps, where she was later located in the water.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5’7” in height, of slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes. She is estimated to be in her late 40s or early 50s. She was wearing a navy knitted jumper, a fleecy red scarf, gloves, black jeans and high top black boots, pictured.

Her outer coat, pictured, which was left at the top of the steps, was the three-quarter length, black and padded. She was wearing glasses and a yellow metal necklace. She had a set of keys on a bright blue keyring, pictured, on her.

As part of their enquiries to identify the woman, officers would like to hear from anyone who has any knowledge of her. Police can be contacted by phoning 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting enquiry number, EN/019224/20.