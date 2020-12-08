Surrey Fire and Rescue Services (SFRS) new firefighter recruits will be cycling the distance between the service’s Headquarters and their homes on Wednesday 16 December, in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity.

The Santa-suit clad group of 10 will be cycling home for Christmas to an equivalent of 543 miles on indoor bikes.

Their fantastic instructors will be joining them trying to make it home in time for minced pies and mulled wine!

The group started their training to join the service on Monday 14 September and will pass out on Sunday 20 December.

Steve Owen-Hughes, SFRS’s Chief Fire Officer, said, “Charity events are a brilliant tradition for firefighters who complete their 14-week training and it’s a fantastic way of showcasing their skills and teamwork as well as raising money for an extremely worthy cause.

“The Fire Fighters Charity supports the mental and physical health as well as social needs of both serving and retired members of the UK’s Fire Family.”

Denise Turner Stewart, Cabinet Member for Communities said, “We are very proud of our recruits who are already working to support their new fire family. This year has been unprecedented and challenging and The Fire Fighters Charity is an extremely worthwhile cause and they have tried to come up with new, innovative ways of raising money, as many events were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, we are very keen to support them and thankful to our new recruits.”

Will they make it home for Christmas or be left out in the snow? Help them reach their £1,200 target by visiting their Just Giving page.