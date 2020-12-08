A woman who went missing in Southampton sparking a major search has now been safely located.

Teams from Hampshire police were called in to look for Andrea with the assistance of Hampshire Search and Rescue and other voluntary organisations which took place overnight.

She was last seen on the 5th Dec after leaving her home to walk at nearby woods.

Previously Police issued an appeal to public to help them find Andrea Gal, who is missing from her home in Vine Road, Southampton.

Andrea, 34, was last seen at around 5pm this evening (December 5) when she left her address and said she planned to go to nearby woodland.

She is described as being of slim build, around 168 centimetres tall and with dark hair, usually tied up. It is not known what she was wearing when last seen but she is not believed to be wearing a coat.