UPDATED: Woman dies after fall from height at the Standard Hotel in London

Police have sadly confirmed that a woman has died following a fall from height.

Officers from the Met Police been called to deal with an incident outside the Standard Hotel near to Kings Cross station in the centre of London.



A crime scene has been established and part of the road has been closed to traffic.

Officers were called just after 5am Tuesday morning.

A large number of road closures remain in place whilst police investigations continue.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police were called to Euston Road, WC1H, at 5.26am on Tuesday, 8 December following reports that a woman had suffered injuries consistent with a fall from height.

Officers attended alongside London Ambulance Service. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A road closure is in place on Euston Road while enquiries continue.