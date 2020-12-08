On Saturday 5 December. Between 5.30pm and 6pm, a 20-year-old man became involved in an altercation with three other men outside the Eastfield Hotel on Prince Albert Road. The man sustained head and facial injuries in the incident, as well as a severe injury to his right hand. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital. If anyone was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything, or has any information, they should call 101 quoting reference 44200470180.
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Milton
December 8, 2020
1 Min Read
