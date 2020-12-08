An appeal for information has been issued by officers investigating a serious assault in Maidstone

Kent Police was called to Star House in Pudding Lane, Maidstone at 6.50pm on Sunday 6 December 2020, following a report of a disturbance.

Officers attended the scene where a woman had suffered injuries consistent with two stab wounds. She was taken to a London hospital for treatment to injuries that are not described as life threatening, and remains there in a stable condition.

Two women, aged 28 and 42, and a 33-year-old man, all from Maidstone, were later arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into custody.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to the incident or anybody with information to call the appeal line on call 01622 604100, quoting reference 6-0961.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or by using the anonymous online form.