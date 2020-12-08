A Downton woman has been banned from associating with anybody under the age of 18 following issues with anti-social behaviour in the area

Following a hearing on Monday, November 23, June Martin, has been issued with a court injunction which also stops her from allowing drug use at her address in Roman Meadow and engaging in or inciting nuisance and violent behaviour.

The successful application was made by Wiltshire Council and the Salisbury Neighbourhood Policing Team following a string of incidents associated to the 31-year-old’s address that have caused increased concern to the local community.

Despite attempts to address this behaviour with closure orders, community protection warnings and community protection notices previously, the behaviour has continued.

On Monday, November 23, a final injunction was issued to Martin which prohibited her from:

(i) Engaging in, threatening to engage in or inciting or allowing others to engage in conduct causing or capable of causing a nuisance or annoyance to any person located within the areas of Roman Meadow and Moot Lane, Downton, Salisbury.

(ii) Engaging in, threatening to engage in or allowing others to engage in conduct causing or capable of causing alarm, harassment or distress to any person located with the areas of Roman Meadow and Moot Lane, Downton, Salisbury.

(iii) Using, threatening to use or inciting others to use violent behaviour towards any person located within the areas of Roman Meadow and Moot Lane, Downton, Salisbury.

(iv) Allow drug use in or around Roman Meadow and Moot Lane, Downton, Salisbury.

(v) Associating with any persons under the age of 18 years of age, save for those family members identified in the injunction.

(vi) Contacting either by herself or by encouraging others to do so an individual stated in the injunction.

The court issued a power of arrest to this injunction, meaning that if she is found to have breached clause three she can be arrested.

The injunction is valid until August 26, 2022.

Cllr Richard Clewer, Wiltshire Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “This is a good example of multi-agency working to deal with an ongoing safeguarding issue.

“We are grateful to the residents who have worked with us to ensure this is addressed and we will be closely monitoring and encouraging people to come forward if there are any further concerns.”

PC Rachel Gunn, of the Salisbury Neighbourhood Community Policing Team, said: “This order will hopefully bring some relief to those residents in Downton who have suffered as a result of Martin’s actions.

“This is an issue that has been going on for a while and has had a detrimental impact on the local community and we are pleased to be able to get this injunction in place.

“This has not been an easy fix and has seen a lot of effort put in and a multi-agency approach involving Wiltshire Council’s housing, social service and youth offending teams along with ourselves.

“We wouldn’t have been able to get this far without the support of the local residents, who I would like to extend a thank you to and encourage them to continue to report any concerns they have relating to anti-social behaviour or any other crimes in their community.

“We are committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and encourage a dialogue with our communities to tackle such incidents. If you are affected by such behaviour please contact us on 101 or anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”