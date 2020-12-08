Man pronounced deceased at the scene: Patrols had to close both carriageways to ensure emergency services at the scene were not placed at risk

Kent Police have sadly advised that the Man who was found on the A21 near Sevenoaks died at the scene from his injuries

Kent Police was called 4.10pm on Monday 7 December 2020 regarding a report of an injured man on the A21 Sevenoaks bypass. Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the northbound carriageway where the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. KCC Highways also attended and both carriageways were closed while an investigation was commenced into the circumstances.

One lane of the southbound carriageway was reopened at 9.15pm with the second lane reopening at 10pm. The northbound carriageway reopened at around midnight. Enquiries are continuing to trace the deceased’s next of kin and a report has been completed for the coroner.

Chief Inspector Mark Stubberfield of Sevenoaks Community Safety Unit said: ‘Patrols had to close both carriageways to ensure emergency services at the scene were not placed at risk while a comprehensive investigation was completed into this tragic incident. It is unfortunate that this caused considerable delays on the A21 and surrounding roads, but it was vital that all potential witnesses were identified and spoken to, and a full forensic examination completed at the scene to allow a detailed report to be submitted to the coroner.’