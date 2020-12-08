UPDTED: Emergency services called to body on the line near Chadwell Heath

Police and the London Fire Brigade have been called to a deceased person found on a railway line in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Officers from British Transport Police were called in the early hours around 3am to a location near to Chadwell Heath railway station.

A request for assistance of the LFB due to the location of their person was made by officers attending.

An investigation into the death of the person has been launched by Police.

It is currently unclear if the person involved is a staff member or any other circumstance on how the person came to be in the line. It is also not clear how long the person has been at the location.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: ‘British Transport Police were called to the line near Goodmayes railway station at 2:18am this morning (08/12) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.

This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’