Yellow Fog Warning Issued for Kent and South East for Tuesday afternoon

The Met Office has issued a fog warning for this afternoon and tonight, with travel disruption expected.

Forecasters say mist and fog patches will develop quickly through the afternoon from 4pm until the early hours of the night these will become widespread by the end of the night, with some very dense patches locally.

During the evening rush hour, very dense fog is expected in places in Kent,Essex, and the South East.

Fog will potentially linger in some areas into the afternoon, before reforming in places toward the evening.

Travel disruptions is very likely says the warning.

The fog warning is in effect from 4pm tonight (Tuesday) until 2am tomorrow.