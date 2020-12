Phylesia Shirley, 23 , of Bensham Manor Road, CR7 and Kemar Brown, 27 of Grange Park Road, CR7, were charged on Monday, 7 December with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

They will appear virtually in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 8 December.

Police began an investigation after the death of a two-year-old child who was found in cardiac arrest at a house in Thornton Heath on 20 October 2019. He was subsequently identified as Kyrell Matthews.