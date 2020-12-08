A prolific thief will spend Christmas behind bars after breaking into a car – just hours after being spared jail for a similar offence

Aaron Richardson has brought misery to families across Sunderland as a result of his frequent and widespread offending.

The 31-year-old received an eight-week suspended sentence in court on November 16 after he was convicted of breaking into a Porsche Boxster and searching for valuables.

But within a matter of hours of leaving South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Richardson had reoffended – smashing his way into a Honda on Markham Street, Sunderland, and stealing cash and a bank card.

He then audaciously entered the Premier Stores shop on Villette Road in Hendon and attempted to fraudulently use the stolen bank card, but the transaction was declined.

After his brazen offending and total disregard for the law, Richardson found himself back in the dock when he appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside on Friday (December 4).

There Richardson, of Ridley Terrace, Sunderland, admitted theft from motor vehicle, fraud by false representation and an unrelated offence of theft after stealing two Christmas trees from Asda in Leechmere.

He was subsequently jailed for 24 weeks and will now spend the festive period behind bars.

Sergeant Craig Sherriff, of Northumbria Police, welcomed Richardson’s custodial sentence and condemned his widespread offending.

“Aaron Richardson has been a drain on our resources and his widespread offending has caused a lot of pain and anguish to families across Wearside.

“This Christmas, he will be playing the role of Scrooge and can look forward to spending the festive period in a jail cell.

“This type of offending undermines the fabric of our communities and can have a corrosive effect on our communities. The public are fed up of Richardson’s offending and now I’m delighted that he has been taken off our streets.

“He has consistently shown a total disregard for his victims and the law, committing his most recent offence just hours after leaving court with a suspended sentence. I am pleased that the severity of his crimes has been recognised.”

Sgt Sherriff has also offered advice to families across Sunderland over the coming weeks in the countdown to Christmas.

“We will continue to patrol hotspot areas and use every tactic at our disposal to ensure thieves and burglars are arrested and put behind bars,” Sgt Sherriff said.

“I would ask the public, especially over the next few weeks, to be vigilant and take a few extra steps to help deter thieves and reduce the risk of them becoming a victim of crime.

“Please lock your house and car doors and ensure any valuables are kept out of sight. If you’ve bought Christmas presents, make sure they’re placed in the boot and not left on show on the back seat.