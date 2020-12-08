Police say they are dealing with a serious collision in Edgware were persons are confirmed as trapped in vehicles

Officers from the Met Police are dealing with a serious road traffic collision on Edgware Road in North London.

The collision has happened outside the Hilton metropole Edgware road

A large number of road closures have been put in place Edgware Rd North and Southbound between Sussex Gardens and Marylebone Rd junctions. There is a significant traffic disruption.

Three fire crews and a rescue tender from the London Fire Brigade have been sent to the incident that happened just after 11am on Tuesday.

Firefighters used specialist spreading and cutting equipment to free a number of people who’d been confirmed as trapped in the vehicles involved.

Police officers used blue sheeting to shield those involved from a large group of onlookers