A man has sadly died, and three other people have received treatment following a road traffic collision in Tamworth

West Midlands Ambulance Service received several calls reporting a collision involving a stationary car and a van on the westbound carriageway of the A5 near Tamworth at 8.54am (Tuesday). Three ambulances, three paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill and The Air Ambulance Service critical care car with a BASICS doctor and critical care paramedic on board attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The first ambulance crew arrived to find the driver of a car, a man, in a critical condition being cared for by a private ambulance crew. The two crews worked together to administer basic life support to the man before being joined by other WMAS colleagues. Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone on scene, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead on scene.

“The passenger of the car, a woman, was trapped and required assistance from the fire service to extricate her. The woman had sustained injuries not believed to be serious and, once released, was given treatment on scene before being conveyed to Heartlands Hospital.

“The driver and two passengers from the van, a man and two teenage boys, were described as walking wounded and were taken to Good Hope Hospital for further checks.”