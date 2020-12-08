Police  are appealing for witnesses after a woman managed to fight off an attacker trying to rob her in Cricklade

The incident took place shortly after 5.30pm, as the woman walked down the unlit lane that connects Bath Road to Saxon Close, using her phone as a torch.

As she was halfway down the lane, a person jumped out from behind a protruding piece of wall and attempted to grab her phone.

During a short struggle, the victim hit her head against a wall however she managed to punch the attacker in the stomach causing him to let go of the phone, after which he fled.

The attacker was described as being male, slim, about 5′ 8″ tall and wearing all black clothing.

A police spokesman said: “This is a concerning crime during which the victim had to fight off her attacker – sustaining cuts and grazes in the process. If you know who is responsible for this attempted robbery, please call us without hesitation.”

Anyone who may have witnessed this attempted robbery or knows who was responsible should call us on 101 quoting log number 54200121449