A man has been convicted of the murder of ‘smiley and generous’ teenager Louise Smith from Leigh Park

Louise, aged 16 years, was reported missing to police on Friday 8 May this year, before her body was discovered in an area of woodland at Havant Thicket 13 days later.

Winchester Crown Court heard how Louise was murdered at the Thicket by 30-year-old Shane Mays on the afternoon of 8 May, before he disposed of her phone and phone case nearby.

Following an extensive search of the area and an investigation by Hampshire Constabulary, Mays was arrested and charged with Louise’s murder.

Despite admitting responsibility for Louise’s death and entering a guilty plea to manslaughter, Mays denied murder and the case proceeded to trial on Monday 16 November.

During the trial, prosecutor James Newton-Price QC said: “8th May was the day of the VE Day anniversary. You may remember it as a public holiday that took place in the early weeks of lockdown, when we were encouraged to have some sort of socially-distanced street party with our neighbours.

“Louise disappeared some time after 12.49pm on that Friday. That was the time of the last outgoing contact from her phone. There is no known CCTV footage of her on that day.

“Louise did not come home that day or indeed ever again. There followed a major police investigation and sustained search over the next two weeks.”

The court heard that Mays lied to his family and the police about Louise’s disappearance, claiming that he had walked her to a skate park in Emsworth that day.

Ahead of the trial, he changed his story to say he had played a part in her death at the Thicket, but was not responsible for her murder.

After deliberating for approximately two hours, the jury unanimously convicted Mays of murder.