A drug dealer has been jailed after being caught during an investigation into a drugs line in south Essex

Officers carried out a search warrant at Stephen Reynolds’ home in Mapledene Avenue, Hullbridge, on 17 September this year.

They found a mobile phone which showed the 30-year-old was supplying crack cocaine and heroin on a daily basis as part of the ‘Frank’ drugs line.

They also seized knives and an extendable baton.



Reynolds admitted two counts of being concerned in supplying class A drugs and possession of cannabis when he appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court on 18 September.

He was jailed for three years at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday 8 December.

The weapons and drugs will be destroyed.

Drugs, violence and exploitation go hand in hand and every day we’re targeting the criminals running drugs gangs and keeping our communities safe.

But we also need the public’s help to do this. Tell us if you are concerned about someone you know is being exploited, or if you have information about drug dealing in your neighbourhood.