M20 Eurotunnel Horror Crash closes motorway for nearly ten hours

Emergency workers were faced with carnage following a two-vehicle collision on the busy M20 in Kent on Tuesday evening.

The collision between a van and a lorry closed a large section of the M20 motorway near to the Eurotunnel in Folkestone.

Paramedics, firefighters and police were all sent to the crash after a number of 999 calls found a man had suffered “multiple serious injuries these are thought to be life-changing.

Officers from Kent Roads Police closed the London-bound carriageway between Junction 12 (Cheriton) and Junction 11 (Hythe) just after 7.15pm after a Fait Dutco van ploughed into the back over an oversea lorry from Poland that had just crossed the Channel.

Traffic trapped by the closure was released just before 10pm by Highways England

Specialist collision investigators from Kent Police spent much of the evening examining the crash site in foul weather and freezing temperatures.

Enquiries are in the early stages and anyone who witnessed the collision or with information or who may have captured the incident on Dashcam is asked to contact Kent on 101.