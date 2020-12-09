A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to 19 months in prison for a robbery and a string of shoplifting offences in Portsmouth, as well as breaching a suspended sentence order

Johnny Kerridge of Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, received the sentence at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 4 December.

The sentence relates to the following offences:

• On Saturday 16 November 2019, shortly before 6pm, cigarettes worth around £70 were stolen from the Waitrose store on Marmion Road.

• On Saturday 16 November 2019 at 10.15pm, Kerridge grappled with a member of staff at the Co-Op store on Great Southsea Street in order to then take cash from the till. No-one was injured.

• On Friday 14 August at 8.20pm, £176 worth of tobacco was stolen from the One Stop store on Chichester Road.

• On Saturday 22 August, around £120 worth of tobacco and chocolate was stolen from the Sainsburys Local store on Albert Road on three separate occasions.

• On Sunday 23 August at 6.55pm, meat and cheese products worth around £40 were taken from the Co-Op store on Fawcett Road.

• On Monday 24 August at 7.45pm, £40 worth of confectionary was stolen from the Co-Op store on Elm Grove.

• On Tuesday 25 August at 6.25pm, £60 worth of confectionary was taken from The Co-Op store on Fawcett Road.

• On Thursday 27 August at 7.10pm, around £280 worth of products including meat, fish, cheese and chocolate were stolen from the Co-Op store on Copnor Road.

• On Thursday 3 September at 2.10pm, meat products worth around £130 were stolen from The Co-Op store on Francis Avenue.

• On Saturday 5 September 2020 at 9.30am, £110 worth of meat and various other products were taken from the Co-Op store on Elm Grove.

• On Saturday 5 September at 2.55pm, around £200 worth of meat and chocolate was taken from the Co-Op store at The Hard.

• On Sunday 4 October at 6.05pm, tobacco products worth approximately £30 were stolen from the Co-Op store on Northern Parade.