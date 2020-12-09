Havant teenager Louise Smith has this afternoon had Justice served for her careless killing after her family fought for Justice since May this year.

Rebbecca Cooper, Louise’s mother, said in a statement:

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed in finding justice for our beautiful daughter Louise.

No words can describe the loss we feel on a daily basis. She was our sunshine, and is truly missed by all that knew her.

I cannot put it into words, but the pain inside is unbelievable just knowing we will never see her again.

It has been a very hard few months, and the last four weeks have been traumatising to say the least.

I want to say thank you to Mr Newton-Price and his team for all the hard work you have done on this case, and thank you to the police for everything you have done for us as a family.

Please respect our wishes and let us finally grieve for our daughter.”