Havant teenager Louise Smith has this afternoon had Justice served for her careless killing after her family fought for Justice since May this year.

Her family have released a statement describing the “smiley and generous” teen.
Rebbecca Cooper, Louise’s mother, said in a statement:
“We would like to thank everyone who contributed in finding justice for our beautiful daughter Louise.
No words can describe the loss we feel on a daily basis. She was our sunshine, and is truly missed by all that knew her.
I cannot put it into words, but the pain inside is unbelievable just knowing we will never see her again.
It has been a very hard few months, and the last four weeks have been traumatising to say the least.
I want to say thank you to Mr Newton-Price and his team for all the hard work you have done on this case, and thank you to the police for everything you have done for us as a family.
Please respect our wishes and let us finally grieve for our daughter.”
Louise’s father, Bradley Smith, has released the following statement:
“Louise was very much loved her whole young life. As a family, we wanted to give her happy times like taking her on holiday.
We all find it impossible to accept that we will never hear her voice or see her cheeky smile again.
Our chance to see her grow up has been ripped away from us.
As a father, I moved away to try and build a life for both of us. I’ll never get a chance to share that with her.
The loss of Louise has destroyed our family.
I want to thank the community of Leigh Park for supporting my family and the investigation into her killing.