The M3 in Surrey is closed eastbound between J3 and J2 near Camberley due to a serious collision involving multiple vehicles

Surrey Police and emergency services are at the scene.

Road users travelling eastbound should follow the ‘Solid Diamond’ diversion symbol and exit the M3 at J3. At J3 roundabout use the first exit onto the A322 (Bracknell Road), continue until the slip road with the A30 towards London. Turn left to join the A30 and continue for approx. 8 miles through Sunningdale and Egham. At the A30 Egham bypass roundabout use the second exit to continue along the A30 until the M25 J13 interchange. Join the M25 J13 anti-clockwise, continue along the M25 to J12 and then re-join the M3 J2.