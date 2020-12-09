Officers from the Serious Collision Unit are appealing for information following a fatal collision on the M20

The incident happened at 7.15pm on Tuesday 8 December 2020, Londonbound near the slip road at Junction 11.

It is reported that a grey Fiat Ducato van was involved in a collision with a red Krone lorry. The driver of the van, a man in his 30s, sustained fatal injuries.

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses and are asking anyone who was travelling on either carriageway at around the time of the collision, to review their dashcam footage.

If anyone has dashcam footage or information that may help officers with their enquiries please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 or email [email protected]