Man jailed after he had sex with 40-year old Kate Jackson in front of passers-by after they got chatting

December 9, 2020
Jonathon Pisani, 45, has been jailed for 11weeks after he had sex with 40-year old Kate Jackson in front of passers-by after they got chatting while she was waiting to catch a train home, a member of the public called police in mistaken belief Jackson was being raped

