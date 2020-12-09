Serious threats made to two boys in Trowbridge

Police are appealing for information following a suspicious incident at 8.45pm yesterday (8/12) during which two teenage boys were approached on College Road, Trowbridge by two other boys – one of whom made serious threats to them.

After being threatened, the teenagers ran away towards the Convenience store on College Road .

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 5in tall, about 16 years old, with brown or ginger hair and freckles on his face. He was wearing black or blue joggers, a black coat with a white symbol on the right side. He has an athletic build.

The suspect was accompanied by another boy described as white, aged about 10 years old, chubby, with blond hair. He was wearing an Adidas man bag, white coat with a blue stripe and black or grey trousers.

A Wiltshire Police spokesman said: “This is a concerning incident. We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have dash cam footage taken from the time.”

If you can help please call our control room on101 and quote log number 54200121850