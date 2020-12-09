78-year-old man extradited from Australia sentenced to seven years for child sex offences

A wanted man who fled to Australia 25 years ago has been jailed today at Grimsby Crown Court for multiple sex offences against four children.

David Wilson (78) has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a series of child sex offences reflecting multiple incidents of abuse. The offences took place in the late 1980s and early 1990s in Humberside and involved four children who were all aged under 14 at the time.

Wilson ingratiated himself with the children and their families, in order to gain their trust and to secure access to his victims before sexually assaulting them.

In February 1995, he failed to surrender to custody in connection with two counts of indecent assaults on two children.

He fled to Australia and lived both there and in New Zealand under various aliases for the next 25 years, until he was located by the police and brought back to the UK.

In August 2020 he appeared at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court and was charged with a further series of offences committed against two other children. These offences had come to light after further complaints against the defendant in 2013.

Paul Brown, for the CPS, said: “Wilson is a dangerous sexual predator who preyed upon young children, leaving them traumatised.

“His victims suffered life-long consequences whilst their abuser was living a new life on the other side of the world.

“Wilson’s dark past eventually caught up with him and he is now serving a seven-year sentence.

“I hope this is of some comfort to his victims.”