Shane Mays jailed for life with minimum of 25 years following the murder of Louise Smith

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum of 25 years for the murder of 16-year-old Louise Smith from Leigh Park.

Louise, who had been described as ‘smiley and generous’ by those close to her, was reported missing to police on Friday 8 May this year, before her body was discovered in an area of woodland at Havant Thicket 13 days later.

Following an extensive search of the area and an investigation by Hampshire Constabulary, 30-year-old Shane Lee Mays was arrested and later charged with Louise’s murder.

Despite admitting playing a part in Louise’s death and entering a guilty plea to manslaughter, Mays denied murder and the case proceeded to trial at Winchester Crown Court on Monday 16 November.

After deliberating for approximately two hours following the conclusion of the trial yesterday (Tuesday 8 December), the jury unanimously convicted Mays, of Somborne Drive in Leigh Park, of murder.