Firefighters evacuated 20 residents after blaze on the seventh floor of a 20-storey block in Islington

Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat on Goswell Road in Islington.

Part of a flat on the seventh floor of a 20-storey block was damaged in the blaze. Firefighters evacuated 20 residents from the building as a precaution. There were no reports of any injuries.

Station Officer Alex Strand, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters worked hard to tackle the fire in a seventh-floor flat and stopped the blaze spreading to neighbouring flats.

“Residents were reassured by firefighters on scene and evacuated their homes as a precaution while crews dealt with the fire. They were able to return to their flats once the blaze was out.”

The Brigade was called at 7.52pm and the fire was under control by 8.56pm. Fire crews from Islington, Euston, Soho, Holloway and Kentish Town fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire service and Metropolitan Police Service.