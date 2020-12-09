A man has been jailed for three years for the attempted rape of a woman in her Worksop home.

Jamie Bradford, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted rape and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 8 December 2020).

As well as his prison sentence he will go onto the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely and was made subject of a restraining order.

Bradford, of HMP Nottingham, carried out his attack on 17 December 2019.

Detective Sergeant Tom Carver, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Public Protection Team, said: “I’d like to commend the victim and her family for their immense bravery throughout this prosecution. I hope that today’s result will give them some comfort and I also hope it reassures other victims that they can feel confident about coming forward and that Nottinghamshire Police treats rape and sexual assault extremely seriously.”

Deciding to report a sexual assault or sexual abuse is very personal and can be a difficult choice. It should be based on your needs alone, not the needs of other people. The right decision is whatever feels best for you and no one else should make the decision for you.

There are many different ways you can report a sexual violence offence to the police. We understand it can be difficult. You might not be completely sure what happened or how to talk about it. The police understand this and have specially trained officers who specialise in helping people to report sexual offences.

You can contact Nottinghamshire Police in a number of ways:

• Call 999 (emergency number) this should only be used if the suspect is still present, or nearby, or returning to where survivor is located.