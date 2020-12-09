Police investigating an incident where damage was caused to a house following the discharge of a firearm are asking for the public’s assistance in locating three men

Detectives would like to speak to Daniel Nowek, aged 28 (also known as Daniel Nowak), Dawid Wesolowski, aged 37 (also known as Piotr Krawczyk) and Kamil Musial, aged 21, in connection with the incident which occurred in Bradford in the early hours of 20 October.

The men are believed to have links to London, Southampton and Scotland, as well as Poland.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said:

“Our investigation into this matter is ongoing and has resulted in a number of arrests to date, as well as the seizure of firearms.

“We are now releasing the details of these three men, who we have so far not been able to locate, in the interests of progressing our enquiries further.

“We believe all three are known in the Keighley area, while Musial is also thought to have connections in Leeds.”