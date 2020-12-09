Two men and a woman have been arrested after a package was thrown into the grounds of Forest Bank prison, Salford

Shortly after 1pm on Sunday 6 December 2020, officers were made aware of parcels being thrown into the exercise yard of the prison grounds.

A response officer in the area at the time continued to survey the vicinity for around an hour before following a suspicious blue Ford Fiesta that was being occupied by three people in dark clothing.

Two men – aged 29 and 21 – and a 22-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs and the conveyance of items.

They remain in custody for questioning.

A quantity of class B drugs was recovered from the prison grounds and the Ford to be taken for further examination.

Inspector Simon Edwards, of GMP’s Salford division, said: “This was some shrewd and astute police work from our response officers to ensure that three people have been arrested in relation to this incident.

“We work closely with our colleagues in the prison service to act on any intelligence or reports of such activity happening around the perimeter of the prison grounds, and this was a great example of proactive policing from our officers who used their initiative to bring this incident to a quick conclusion.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we would welcome any information from members of the public who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area on Sunday afternoon to contact us or Crimestoppers anonymously.”