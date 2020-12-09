Man arrested following drugs warrant as officers respond to community concerns

Responding to community reports of a strong smell of cannabis, officers from our Warminster Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a Misuse of Drugs warrant at a property in Chetterne near Warminster in the early hours this morning (09/12).

They were supported by colleagues from Firearms, the Dog Unit and Fortitude team members.

At the property officers found a number of cannabis plants in the process of being cultivated and some hydroponic equipment which will be destroyed.

A 44-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of production of a Class B drug and has been interviewed and released pending further investigation.