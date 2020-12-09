A teenage girl who died after being hit by a car in Glasgow has been named by police

Sophie Geddes, 16, was struck by a grey Ford Focus on Great Western Road, near to its junction with Garscadden Road South, at around 7.45pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and she was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she later died.

On Monday, police issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Grant MacIver said: “We are appealing to drivers or pedestrians who were in the area at the time of the crash to get in touch.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage as this could be very helpful to our investigation.”