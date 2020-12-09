No charges over Northampton Baby death

No criminal proceedings have been brought in relation to the death of a six-month-old baby, police say.

Northamptonshire Police launched an investigation in April after a child was found dead at a house in Chalcombe Avenue in Kingsthorpe, Northampton.

Earlier this year the force said two people were “helping with inquiries”, but no arrests were ever made.

In a statement issued on Monday, police confirmed no criminal proceedings were being brought.