Man jailed for assaulting baby





29 year old Joshua Michael Morris, formerly of Old Colwyn, was sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment today (Weds 9th December) at Mold Crown Court for assaulting a 10 month old baby in January 2018.



A jury delivered their unanimous ‘guilty’ verdict after a seven day trial that ended on the 11th of November 2020.



Detective Chief Inspector Sion Williams, who led the investigation, said: ‘Sadly and frankly, no punishment can ever compensate for the life-changing brain injury that this little character sustained during this dreadful incident.’



DCI Williams added: ‘What appears to have been a momentary act of violence has devastatingly changed this young child’s future, and they will now require life-long professional care.



‘Thankfully, this little one is now experiencing life within a loving and nurturing family environment, supported by a number of dedicated and passionate professionals.