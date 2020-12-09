29 year old Joshua Michael Morris, formerly of Old Colwyn, was sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment today (Weds 9th December) at Mold Crown Court for assaulting a 10 month old baby in January 2018.
A jury delivered their unanimous ‘guilty’ verdict after a seven day trial that ended on the 11th of November 2020.
Detective Chief Inspector Sion Williams, who led the investigation, said: ‘Sadly and frankly, no punishment can ever compensate for the life-changing brain injury that this little character sustained during this dreadful incident.’
DCI Williams added: ‘What appears to have been a momentary act of violence has devastatingly changed this young child’s future, and they will now require life-long professional care.
‘Thankfully, this little one is now experiencing life within a loving and nurturing family environment, supported by a number of dedicated and passionate professionals.
Man jailed for assaulting baby
December 9, 2020
