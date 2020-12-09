A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a woman at a Bournemouth hotel

Dorset Police was called at 8.01am on Wednesday 9 December 2020 to a report that a woman, aged in her 20s, had very sadly been found deceased at the Travelodge hotel in Christchurch Road. Her family has been informed and is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Officers attended the scene and a cordon was put in place. A 32-year-old man from Bournemouth attended Bournemouth police station and has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is assisting detectives with their enquiries.

An investigation into the death, which is being treated as suspicious, is being led by Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).

Detective Chief Inspector Jez Noyce, of MCIT, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman at this extremely difficult time.

“We are carrying out a full investigation into this matter and officers have been speaking with those guests who are staying at the hotel.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the area of the Travelodge in Christchurch Road on the morning of Wednesday 9 December 2020 to please contact us.

“I would also like to thank guests at the hotel for their patience and understanding while we have been carrying out enquiries at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55200184895. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.

