Officers would like to speak to them in connection with a robbery in Southampton

The incident happened at around 2.20am on Monday, 23 November, at the Esso garage on Northam Road, Southampton.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was approached by two men who assaulted him and tried to steal his bike. He managed to get away however a bank card was stolen from his pocket and subsequently used to buy items from the Esso garage.

The victim sustained minor facial injuries during the assault.

The first man is described as being white, aged between 25-35, medium build with dark hair. He was wearing a green/grey jacket with a hood, a Nike jumper with a large white Nike logo – the jumper was possibly a burgundy colour, blue jeans and white trainers.

The second man is described as being white, aged between 25-35, medium build with dark hair. He was wearing a black coat, blue jeans and white trainers.

Do you recognise the two men in this image or their descriptions above?

Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness anything suspicious? Perhaps you were driving in the area around this time and have some dash-cam footage?

Anyone with information should call Police on 101 quoting reference 44200452705.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.