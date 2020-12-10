A 52 year-old woman has been sentenced to 48 weeks in prison after she was found guilty of theft and fraud by false representation.

Michelle Dillon approached and befriended her victims in pubs and restaurants before stealing from them. On 4 December Dillon first approached a woman waiting in a restaurant in York on the premise of asking about the food and upon her leaving the restaurant, the woman realised her purse had been stolen from her handbag.

Following this on 5 December, Dillon struck up a conversation with a woman in a pub in Thirsk before attempting to steal her purse and then stealing her Filofax. Once it became apparent what had happened, the victim’s son-in-law detained Dillon and called the police.