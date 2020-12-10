Home » Police are investigating the theft of a debit card in Tring and have released images of two people we would like to identify and speak to as part of our enquiries.
Police are investigating the theft of a debit card in Tring and have released images of two people we would like to identify and speak to as part of our enquiries.

December 10, 2020
It happened at the Tesco supermarket on London Road, at 10.20pm on Saturday 5 December, when a debit card was taken from a chip and pin device at one of the store’s self-service checkouts.
If you recognise either of the people pictured, please get in touch with police as soon as possible.
You can email investigating officer PC Nick Kent at [email protected],  quoting reference 41/97931/20.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
