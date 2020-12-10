Police in Merseyside are continuing to appeal for help in finding 16-year-old Sam Sommerville, who is missing from home

Sam was last seen on Saturday 14 November in the Salford area but did not return home. More recent sightings have also been reported in the Huyton and Kirkby areas of Knowsley.

Sam is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, slim, with cropped blonde hair, a pale complexion, blue eyes, and speaks with a southern accent. When last seen, he was wearing black trousers, and grey jacket and grey jumper. He also has links to Chester and Bournemouth.