Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a property in Chatham Close in Salisbury

On Saturday morning (5/12) It is thought that the crime took place between 8.50am and 9.40am, with the thieves entering through a smashed window.

Various items were stolen including a large safe which is believed to have been carried out of the property by two people and placed into a dark coloured vehicle – possibly a Volkswagen Passat. A third person was waiting in the car which drove off through the estate before exiting onto Stratford Road.

A police spokesman said: “This took place during daylight hours at a time when people would be getting up and starting their day. It is likely that many people have seen something that might be of help to us.

“If you were in the area at the time, please cast your mind back to Saturday morning and let us know if you remember anything unusual. We would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam or doorbell camera footage that could assist us.”

If you can help please call DC 2659 Ben Brewster on 101 quoting log number 54200120753