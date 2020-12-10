Thirty two men from, largely from the Kirklees area, have been charged with a variety of offences as part of Operation Tourway, an investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation in parts of West Yorkshire.

The allegations against the defendants are from 1999 to 2012 and involve offences committed against eight female victims, who were aged between 13 and 16 years old at the time of the alleged offences.

Some of the victims were also subjected to offences when they were young adults.

Locations in which the alleged offending took place include parts of Kirklees, Bradford and Wakefield.

The men are due appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court on 11th and 14th of December 2020.

Those charged are:

Asif Ali (50) of Batley charged with rape offences (x12), inciting sexual activity with a child (x2), supply class B drugs (X1), trafficking (X1), aiding and abetting rape (x1) assisting in the commission of an indictable offence (x1) making an indecent photo of a child (x2), possession of extreme pornographic images (x1). He has been bailed to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court at 2pm on 11/12/20.

Amer Ali Hussain (42) of Batley charged with rape (x2) and bailed to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court at 2pm on 11/12/20.

Sarfraz Miraf – (45) of Dewsbury charged with rape offences (x1). He has been bailed to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court at 3pm on 11/12/20

Nazam Hussain – (43) of Dewsbury, charged with rape offences (x4) and bailed to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court at 3pm on 11/12/20 and 3pm on 14/12/20.

Mohammed Nazam Nasser (35) of Batley, charged with rape offences (x3). Bailed to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court at 3pm on 11/12/20.

Moshin Nadat (35) from Batley, served with a postal requisition for rape offences (x2) to appear at Kirklees magistrates Court at 2pm on 11/12/20.

Michael Birkenshaw (34) from Wakefield served with a postal requisition for rape (x1) and he is due to appear at court at 12pm on 11/12/20.

Zafar Qayum (41) from Dewsbury charged with rape offences ( x17), gross indecency ( x4), indecent assault ( x9) assault ( X1) sexual activity with a child (x1) sexual assault (x1) theft (x1) and aiding and abetting rape (x2). He was bailed to Kirklees Magistrates Court at 2pm on 14/12/20

Jabbar Qayum (39) from Dewsbury, charged with rape offences (x6) and aiding and abetting rape (x2). Bailed to Kirklees Magistrates Court at 2pm on 14/12/20

Ansar Mahmood Qayum (43) from Dewsbury. Charged with rape offences (x13), attempted indecent assault (x2), aiding and abetting rape (x2). Bailed to Kirklees Magistrates Court at 2pm on 14/12/20.

Mohammed Tauseef Hanif (36) from Dewsbury. Charged with rape offences ( x4) Bailed to Kirklees Magistrates Court at 3pm on 14/12/20

Ali Hussain Shah (35) from Dewsbury. Served with a postal requisition for rape offences (x2) to appear at Kirklees Magistrates on 11/12/20 at 2pm.

Saleem Mohammed Nasir (44) from Dewsbury. Charged with rape offences (x3) and conspiracy to rape (x1). Bailed to Kirklees magistrates Court appearing at 10am on 11/12/20

Amran Mehrban (37) from Batley. Charged with rape offences (x2), false imprisonment (x1) and sexual assault (x1) and bailed to Kirklees magistrates Court 10am on 11/12/20

Ebrahim Pandor (41) from Dewsbury. Charged with rape offences (x1) and trafficking (x2) and bailed to Kirklees Magistrates Court 12pm on 11/12/20

Shakil Daji (41) from Batley. Charged with rape offences (x2) and trafficking (x1) and bailed to Kirklees Magistrates Court 12pm on 11/12/20.

Mohammed Imran Zada (41) from Batley. Served with a postal requisition for rape offences (x6), indecent assault ( x2) and sexual activity with a child (x1) to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court at 10am on 11/12/20.

Sarkaut Yasen (35) from Dewsbury. Charged with trafficking (x1) and aiding and abetting rape (x2). Bailed to Kirklees Magistrates Court 11am on 11/12/20

Amjad Hussain (41) from Dewsbury. Charged with rape offences ( x2). Bailed to Kirklees Magistrates Court 10am on 11/12/20

Asuk Hussain (50) from Dewsbury. Charged with rape (x2) and bailed to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court at 10am on 14/12/20

Zafar Iqbal (35) from Batley. Charged with rape offences (x7) trafficking (x2) and supplying a Class B drug (x1) and bailed to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court at 12pm on 14/12/20

Nasar Iqbal (35) from Batley. Charged with rape offences (x7) and trafficking (x2) and bailed to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court at 12pm on 14/12/20

Bilal Mahmood Patel (38) from Leicester. Charged with rape offences (x2) and bailed to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court at 12pm on 14/12/20.

Khurum Raziq (38) from Heckmondwike. Served with a postal requisition for rape offences (x8) and due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court at 10am on 14/12/20

Irfan Khan (34) from Batley. Served with a postal requisition for rape offences (x4) threats to kill (x1) false imprisonment (x1) and harassment (x1) to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court at 11am on 11/12/20

Omar Farooq Hussain (36) from Dewsbury. Charged with rape offences (x8) supplying class A drugs (x1) and bailed to Kirklees Magistrates Court at 11am on 14/12/20

Sarfraz Hussain Riaz (37) from Liversedge. Charged with rape offences (x2) and attempted rape ( x1) and bailed to Kirklees Magistrates Court at 11am on 14/12/20.

Rameez Cheema (33) from Batley. Charged with rape offences (x1) and bailed to Kirklees Magistrates Court at 11am on 14/12/20

Nasar Hussain (42) from Dewsbury. Charged with rape offences (x6) and bailed to Kirklees Magistrates Court at 10am on 14/12/20.

Mohammed Chothia (41) from Batley. Served with a postal requisition for rape offences (x8) to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court at 12pm on 14/12/20

Sajad Hussain (37) from Batley. Served with a postal requisition for rape offences (x1), false imprisonment (x1) trafficking (x1), aiding and abetting rape (x1) and supplying Class C drugs (x1) to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court at 11am on 11/12/20

Yasser Ali (31) from Dewsbury. Served with a postal requisition for rape offences (x2) to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court at Kirklees Magistrates Court on 14/12/20 at 11am.