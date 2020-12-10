A Bradford woman has been jailed for five years for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

Jane Bateman, 30, of Clervaux Court, Bradford was charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine on the 20 December 2019 following a full investigation.

Bateman pleaded guilty to being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply but denied supplying cocaine.

Following a trial, she was found guilty of possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

On 20 December 2018 a warrant was executed at Chervaux Court in Clayton, Bateman was aggressive to attending officers and threatened them with a knife. She was arrested at the scene and a large amount of cocaine was seized at the property.

Today (9 December) she appeared at Bradford Crown Court and was sentenced to five years for possession with the intent to supply Class A drugs and a further 18 months for possession with the intent to supply Class B drugs.

Programme Precision officers worked closely with NPT officers during this investigation and continues to work with neighbourhood teams to tackle serious and organised criminality in Bradford.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, said: “We welcome the sentence that has been handed down to Bateman today.

“As part of this operation, officers received vital intelligence from the community and acted upon this and executed a search warrant at Bateman’s address.

“During a search of the property, a large amount of Class A drugs was discovered and seized as part of the investigation.