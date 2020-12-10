Police appealing for help in identifying these offenders – wanted for cooking oil thefts from public houses

The Crown Inn, Broad Hinton, was targeted twice in two days on the 19th and 20th November – where a large quantity of unused cooking oil was stolen from the back of the premises on each occasion.

There have also been several other reports of public houses reporting the same crime: with the offenders always using vans to arrive, load in to and then transport the stolen oil.

PC Michelle Barratt said: “These offenders are being linked to a series of similar attempted thefts across the county, where public houses in particular are the target, so we’d urge communities to be aware and extra vigilant at this time.

“We’d really like to hear from anyone who may know who these people are. The images are quite clear so please look closely – maybe you recognise the clothing?

“Trade has been impacted enough for those businesses in the entertainment industry without the added pressure of criminals targeting them in this way.”

Anyone with information on these offenders should call 101 and quote crime reference 54200115602. Anonymous information can also be left with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.