North London School evacuated by police after the school received a bomb threat

December 10, 2020
Pupils and staff at #StokeNewington School on Clissold Road, N16, have been evacuated by police after the school received a bomb threat.

 

The school contacted police at 11:55am. A cordon remains in place as police continue to investigate.

