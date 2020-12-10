BREAKING North London School evacuated by police after the school received a bomb threat December 10, 20201 Min Read Share This! FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp Pupils and staff at #StokeNewington School on Clissold Road, N16, have been evacuated by police after the school received a bomb threat. The school contacted police at 11:55am. A cordon remains in place as police continue to investigate. 