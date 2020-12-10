A Rugby man has been sentenced to prison after attacking another man with a golf club

William Richardson, 25, of Rounds Gardens, appeared at Warwick Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, 4 December after pleading guilty to two counts of inflicting actual bodily harm and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

The sentence comes following an incident at The Griffin Pub on Kingsway, Rugby in the early hours of 8 February 2020.

Richardson and the victim had an altercation inside the pub which saw Richardson go home, pick up a golf club and return to the pub to assault the victim with it. Richardson then proceeded to follow the victim from the pub but was later arrested and taken into custody.

The victim, a man in his early 60s, suffered a deep wound to his head, and a fractured nose and cheekbone.

Police Staff Investigator Ian Stockwell said: “This was a nasty and violent incident which left the victim both injured and shaken following it. We hope he can take some comfort from this sentence which demonstrates we will not tolerate violent crimes of this nature in Warwickshire.”