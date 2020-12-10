Angela Coles of Princes Street, Rugby, appeared at Warwick Crown Court where she was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

On 6 November last year, officers attended an address at Ashwood Court in the town, where Coles was found at the property. When searched, she was found to have wraps of drugs in her cardigan pocket.

When the wraps were later examined, they were found to contain 65 deals of heroin and 69 deals of crack cocaine. Messages on her phone also showed she was supplying the drugs within the area.

At an earlier court appearance, Coles pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply and was last week sentenced for her offences.

Following the outcome, investigating officer Simon Hutton said: “Illegal drugs bring misery on those who use them and on our communities, and we will continue to work closely with our partners and the wider community to proactively target people we believe to be involved in their supply.

“I hope this sentence acts as a deterrent to anyone involved in drug dealing and goes some way to reassuring the public we will thoroughly investigate these offences, so we can bring offenders to justice and protect our communities from harm.”