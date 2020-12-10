Man sent to prison for possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of CS spray

A county lines drug dealer has been jailed for three years and one month after he was caught with heroin, crack cocaine and CS spray in Lawford Road, Rugby.

On 6 March 2019, Tymias Oliver Harris, 28, of Steele Street, Rugby was caught by Rugby Proactive CID after they stopped a car he was travelling in.

Officers seized cannabis, class A drugs and a can of CS spray from the car and a search of Harris’ home address led to larger amounts of crack cocaine and heroin being seized along with scales and cash.

Last week he was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of a weapon for the discharge of noxious gas.

Detective Constable Richard Zarcone from Rugby Proactive CID said: “This was an intelligence-led arrest that resulted in a drug dealer, drugs and a dangerous weapon being taken off the streets of Rugby.