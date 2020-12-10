A dangerous sex offender who raped and strangled two teenage girls he had met on dating app Tinder has been jailed for 17 years

Christopher Hartley, 22, took both girls to isolated locations and, in separate incidents, used violence to gain power and control over them.

The victims – aged 16 and 18 – had both feared they would die during the terrifying attacks.

The first attack occurred in June 2018, when Hartley asked his 16-year-old victim to join him on a dog walk near his home in Adwick-Le-Street, Doncaster. While in a remote area, Hartley asked the victim to have sex with him. When she refused, he got her in a headlock and squeezed her neck hard before raping her.

In the second attack, in June 2019, Hartley picked up the 18-year-old victim in his car and drove her to an isolated area in Derbyshire. He then raped her in the car while holding her around the neck and pushing her around.

Investigating officer DC Kath Coulter said: “Hartley is a serious danger to young women and I am pleased he has received a significant custodial sentence for these utterly horrific attacks.

“Both victims were present in court to see justice being done. They have shown incredible courage and dignity throughout this investigation and I would like to thank them for the support they have given to the investigation.”

DC Coulter added: “The victims have also both asked for me to issue a reminder to anyone using dating apps to make sure they take measures to stay safe. Get to know somebody before you meet them, tell a friend or family member where you are going, and if something doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and leave. In an emergency, call us on 999 and we will respond immediately.”

Hartley, of HMP Doncaster , was found guilty of seven offences including rape, sexual assault and attempt strangulation to commit rape following an eight-day trial in November.

Yesterday (Monday 7 December), he was sentenced to 17 years in prison, with an extended licence period of four years. He will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life, and lifelong restraining orders have been put in place to protect both victims.

DC Coulter said: “If you would like to report a rape or sexual assault to us, we will listen to you, we will take action and we will ensure you receive the appropriate support. Call us on 101, or you can also report online if you would prefer.”