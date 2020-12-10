A man who died following a collision at Harwich International Port has been described as caring and hardworking father and husband

Michael Abrahams, 50, from Harwich was walking in a parking area at the port on 26 November when he was involved in a collision with a lorry.

His wife Star (pictured with Michael) said: “Mick was a loving, caring and hardworking father and husband.

“He always found a way to make people around him laugh.

“Mick was known to many of his friends as ‘Panda’.

“He worked most of his life as a lorry driver and he loved his job.

“We will honour him in the way he lived his life – full on!

“I would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to all his friends who has been there for us especially Martin Reeves and Mandy Scott as well as his boss Helen Macklin who are helping us with a fundraiser to support us with his funeral costs.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the collision.

If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call us on 101 quoting incident 853 of 26 November.